SVG Community College Offers Programme In Teacher’s Education For 2021/2022

The college will now offer a fully online programme in Early Childhood Care & Development, set to commence August 2021.

The one-year certificate programme is geared towards preschool teachers who have an interest in receiving formal teacher training, but may find it difficult to pursue full-time studies. Now an opportunity is being presented to those individuals which offers more convenience and flexibility.

Our college will also experience another first in the upcoming 2021/22 academic year as we are set to introduce a fully online programme in Primary Teacher Education. This will be the first time the college is offering this programme exclusively online.

Continuing our adjustment to “the new normal” we will offer a blended-learning experience to students enrolling the 2021 Early Childhood Education full-time programme.

Dean of Teacher Education (DTE), Dr. Harriette Da Silva, in encouraging prospective students to apply, reiterated that teacher training is required if teachers wish to unlock the true potential of students in the classroom.

We will host a webinar informational session via Zoom on Tuesday 2nd March 2021 at 6:00pm detailing the 2021 programmes. To register for the Zoom session, click here https://us02web.zoom.us/…/tZwud… or visit www.zoom.us and enter the meeting ID 883 0924 8844.

The admissions period for entry into the 2021 teacher education programmes begins Wednesday March 3rd 2021 and will end Friday April 30th 2021.

To apply, visit www.admissions.svgcc.vc.

Programmes offered this academic year include:

– ADE Early Childhood Education (full-time blended-learning)

– ADE Primary Teacher Education (part-time fully online)

– Cert. Early Childhood Care & Development (part-time fully online)

