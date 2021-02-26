St Vincent Launches Food Market Stabilisation Programme 2021

(By Ernesto Cooke) – The Ministry of Agriculture forestry Fisheries real transformation Industry and Labour have launched the food market stabilisation programme.

Central to this initiative is the operationalisation of buying Depots at Langley Park lauders La Croix, Rillan Hill and Rosebank.

The Ministry in 2020 established a programme by the central government to purchase commodities from farmers dubbed the “Love Box Program“.

This programme came out of a need for the government to support farmers as it pertains to providing a market stemming from the fallout of the covid-19 pandemic.

Minister of Agriculture Saboto Ceaser said, In 2021, what they have recognized is that several traders have markets internationally, regionally, and some locals who have expressed a keen interest in purchasing Commodities utilizing these facilities.

Therefore, from Monday, March 1st, an administrative structure will be placed at these facilities to capture the farmers’ information as to the commodities that are available for sale.

The Minister is urging the farmers of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to utilize this system.

“I am aware that, for example at the Lauders Agri processing centre that this initiative has already been triggered, so far the centre has exported three containers to the United States of America”. Caesar said.

“What we want to see taking place is farmers going to these centres, register their interest to sell to the traders, and the government will play a vital role through the Ministry of Agriculture to ensure that this interest is registered”. The Minister stated.

List Of Centres

All farmers of crops and livestock wishing to obtain markets for their produce are asked to register their interest at the following locations:

Langley Park Palletization Centre

La Croix Palletization Centre

Lauders Agro-processing Centre

Rillan Hill Community Centre

Rose Bank Community Centre

Operating hours: 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, Mondays – Fridays beginning March 1st, 2021.