Norwegian Money Trail Leads To Caribbean Resort

(By Ernesto Cooke) – UPDATED 26.2.2021– There is currently an intense money hunt in Norway, Switzerland, Canada and now the Caribbean – to find out where some 300 million dollars, which were loans from, among other things, Northern Norwegian investors.

According to investigators, the investments were earmarked for insurance cases in Canada.

According to investigators, it seems that a large part of the money may have ended up in a disputed luxury resort project in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The money they said was moved via various transactions in several foreign companies.

Investigations underway

Ronald Tuft and Petter Kloster are looking for money in the Bluecore system, where there are also Northern Norwegian investors.

The law firm Ernst & Young has been requested, with the support of Steinar Myrland and Martin Andresen, on behalf of around 50 Northern Norwegian investors who have invested in KBR and True Blue.

Lawyer Carl Christiansen represents a Northern Norwegian grouping that is looking for money in the KBR system.

Police are investigating Per-Erik Karlsson’s report on behalf of the two former partners and tennis partners – Christian Ruud and Ola Bentzen.

According to investigators, a Canadian with connections to the project has been a point of contact on traffic damage cases in KBR and the luxury resort.

The Resort

It is unclear when the resort project will be completed, total construction cost is reported to be well over half a billion Norwegian kroner.