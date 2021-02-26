Latest Update: Outflow of magma onto the crater floor continues

No drone surveys or aerial photographs of the volcano were done due to poor weather conditions. Satellite images on February 23, 2021 confirmed that the dome continues to grow slowly.

The results from the testing of gas given off by the new dome remain unchanged and continue to consist of water vapour (H2O), carbon dioxide (CO2,), hydrogen sulphide (H2S) and sulphur dioxide (SO2).

The ongoing outflow of magma onto the crater floor continues with periodic changes in the rate of dome growth.

During the week, the monitoring team began construction of a new seismic station at the National Parks Interpretation Centre at Bamboo Range on the eastern (Windward side) of the volcano.

A virtual community meeting for the North Leeward Community will be held on Tuesday 2nd March 2021 beginning at 6:00 p.m. The meeting would be carried live on local NBC Radio and VC3 TV (channel 114), NEMO’S Facebook page, UWI tv Global (www.uwitv.org), uwiseismic YouTube channel and Grenadines Radio.

The National Emergency Management Organisation is reminding the public that no evacuation order or notice has been issued.

NEMO continues to appeal to the public to desist from visiting the La Soufrière Volcano, especially going into the crater, since doing so is extremely dangerous.

NEMO will continue to provide regular updates on all activities taking place at La Soufrière.