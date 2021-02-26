Dr Damaris Baptiste Joins The Staff At Victoria Medical Center

Dr Damaris Baptiste BSc, MD, DM, FMAS, FACOG, Consultant Obstetrician, Gynaecologist & Gynaecologist Oncologist wishes to announce that she has joined the staff of Victoria Medical Center effective March 1.

Her services include:

Annual wellness examination, breast cancer screenings, pelvic pain evaluations, urinary incontinence treatments, pregnancy care and delivery, contraception, infertility, management of sexually transmitted infections and uterine fibroid treatment.

Her Gynecologic oncology services include:

Diagnosis and treatment of pre invasive disease, diagnosing and managing cancers affecting a woman’s reproductive system and palliative care.

Outpatient procedures include but are not limited to colposcopy and biopsy, pre-cancerous disease treatment, polyp removal, wart removal, dilation and suction curettage, Obstetrical and transvaginal ultrasounds.

Appointments can be made by calling +1(784)456-1927 between 8:30a.m. and 4:00p.m. Location Victoria Park Road, Kingstown. See map below.