21 Day Quarantine For Visitors From Brazil And South Africa

Admin - Friday, 26, February 2021 at 17:14

Persons travelling to St. Vincent and the Grenadines from very high-risk countries will be required to quarantine for twenty-one days.

The quarantine will be done in a Tourism Authority/ Ministry of Health approved Transition/ Quarantine Hotel at the travellers own cost.

Evidence of a fully paid reservation must be provided upon arrival. Countries included in the very high-risk category are Brazil and South Africa.

Travellers from these countries, upon arrival, must present a negative PCR test no older than 72 hours.

They will also be retested when they arrive in SVG.

Transfer to the Transition Hotel must be done via an AIA approved taxi or approved vessel, whether it be a plane or ferry, at their expense.

They will be retested on day seven and day fourteen of quarantine

 

