Two More COVID Deaths Recorded In SVG, Total Now 8

St Vincent and the Grenadines, on February 25th, recorded two more COVID-19 Deaths. The country’s Chief Medical Officer disseminated this information.

The first death is a 60-year-old female of Sandy Bay who died at home on February 8th.

The female who was COVID-19 positive complained of abdominal pain and died shortly after.

The CMO said they received confirmation this week from the pathologist that the female’s death should be ruled a COVID-19 death even without a post-mortem.

The second death is a 43-year-old male who died on Thursday, February 25th.

The 43yro was admitted to the MCMH on February 10th with symptoms related to COVID and declared COVID-19 positive after admission.

The 43yro had a history of hypertension and became progressively ill after admission; he was placed on a ventilator earlier this week and died at 9.40 am this morning.

According to health officials, two other persons who died recently were COVID-19 positive; however, their death was not COVID related.