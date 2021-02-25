St Lucia To Welcome New Nonstop Flights from Dallas, NY & New Jersey

Press Release:– Saint Lucia is gearing up for a very exciting summer, extending its reach into the U.S. market through the introduction of nonstop flights from Dallas, New York City, and New Jersey.

Beginning July 1, 2021, Jet Blue will introduce an inaugural service from Newark, New Jersey.

The service will operate three times per week from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and will offer Mint service on Saturdays.

American Airlines’ inaugural weekly Saturday service from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) to Hewanorra International Airport (UVF) will begin on July 5, 2021, and continue through August 14, 2021, with a scheduled return during the winter period.

The A321 service will depart DFW at 8:40 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) and will arrive in Saint Lucia at 3:40 p.m. p.m. Easter n Caribbean Time (ECT).

The return service will depart Saint Lucia every Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Caribbean Time (ECT) and arrive at DFW at 7:22 p.m. Central Standard Time (CST).

On July 5, 2021, Saint Lucia will also welcome the return of American Airlines’ nonstop service from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) after more than a decade.

The commitment of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority to actively monitor trends and patterns in its source markets led to the accumulation of data that prompted strategic dialogue with the airlines.

This data shows great demand potential across the Tri-state area and for Dallas as a hub for visitors from the Midwest, west coast region, and a significant Saint Lucian diaspora.

American Airlines and JetBlue through partnership, continue to work with Saint Lucia in recognizing the growing demand for airlift into the destination from key regions within the U.S. market.

In supporting the effort, our Sales and Marketing team will focus on strategic sales missions and activities in those targeted alcoves to ensure the success of the flights beyond the peak winter tourism season.

“American Airlines and Jet Blue demonstrates continued confidence in Saint Lucia as a destination of choice with its product. The introduction of the flights is data-driven and without minimum revenue guarantee as we have proven that with the refocused marketing of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, that we can build confidence to invest in sustainable gateways.” Said Tourism Minister, Honorable Dominic Fedee.

Officials of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority will welcome the arrival of the new services at UVF with a full complement of protocols in place.

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority is committed to ongoing efforts to increase airlift into Saint Lucia.

Presently from the U.S., American Airlines provides daily service from Miami, and a weekly service from Chicago, Philadelphia, and Charlotte.

Delta Airlines also operates from Atlanta with a daily nonstop service.

JetBlue provides nonstop service from New York on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Mondays, and a Saturday-only service from Boston.