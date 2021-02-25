You Are Here Home World Long Island cemetery worker buried alive, dies inside open grave

Admin - Thursday, 25, February 2021 at 20:53

(NY Daily News) – A Long Island cemetery worker died at the bottom of an empty grave Thursday in a freak accident, Suffolk County police said.

Rodwin Allicock, 42, of Coram, was on the job around 8:30 a.m. when the seven-foot deep grave collapsed as he worked inside the excavation, according to police.

As the cascading dirt filled the grave, his co-workers at Washington Memorial Park in Mount Sinai tried frantically but unsuccessfully, to dig Allicock out.

The fatal accident drew first responders from the police Emergency Service Section and four local fire departments, with none able to rescue the doomed worker. Allicock died at the scene.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was investigating the bizarre death.

The cemetery opened more than a half-century ago, according to its website.

