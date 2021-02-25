8 Deaths,905 Recoveries,1526 Cases Recorded,1330 Vaccinated

St Vincent and the Grenadines continue to battle COVID-19 . Up to press time on Thursday, February 25th 2021, the Caribbean nation had recorded a total of 1526 COVID-19 cases since March 2020.

(By Ernesto Cooke) – 1330 persons in St Vincent and the Grenadines have been vaccinated since the COVID-19 vaccination programme begun.

On Thursday afternoon, health officials in Kingstown said that since the roll out 1325 persons received their first dose, five their second.

Vaccine Brand –

Astra Zeneca – doses – 1305

Sputnik V – doses – 25

Vaccinated

Males -649

Females- 662

Of those vaccinated, 150 are healthcare workers representing 11.3 per cent of the total number of persons vaccinated.

Vaccination By District

Vaccination by Age Group

Latest Numbers

In the latest COVID-19 update on Wednesday, there were seven new cases and Recoveries 57, bringing total recoveries to 905. Six hundred and fifteen (615) patients remain active.

One thousand, five hundred and twenty-six (1526) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

Deaths As Of February 25th

St Vincent and the Grenadines, on February 25th, recorded two more COVID-19 Deaths. The country’s Chief Medical Officer disseminated this information.

The first death is a 60-year-old female of Sandy Bay who died at home on February 8th.

The female who was COVID-19 positive complained of abdominal pain and died shortly after.

The CMO said they received confirmation this week from the pathologist that the female’s death should be ruled a COVID-19 death even without a post-mortem.

The second death is a 43-year-old male who died on Thursday, February 25th.

The 43yro was admitted to the MCMH on February 10th with symptoms related to COVID and declared COVID-19 positive after admission.

The 43yro had a history of hypertension and became progressively ill after admission; he was placed on a ventilator earlier this week and died at 9.40 am this morning.

According to health officials, two other persons who died recently were COVID-19 positive; however, their death was not COVID related.

A total of 8 persons have died from COVID-19 in SVG since the start of the pandemic.

Vaccines

St Vincent and the Grenadines will receive 43,000 vaccines under the COVAX facility, 11,000 of which would arrive in the state by the end of February 2021.

The vaccines are part of the COVAX system from which St Vincent and other developing countries will benefit.

Ghana is the first country to have received some 600,000 vaccines under the COVX program.

The country would also receive 40,000 Vaccines as a gift from India’s Government, and 100,000 Astra Zeneca bought by the Mustique Company with a purchase price of 1Million dollars.

Updated Protocol

Travellers arriving with evidence of being fully vaccinated (at least four weeks after the final dose) with a COVID-19 vaccine recognized by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (National Regulatory Authority) shall:

Present with documented evidence of complete vaccination issued by a competent authority;

Must arrive with a negative COVID-19(RT-PCR)test done no more than 72 hours before arrival.

Must be retested on arrival in SVG.

MUST Mandatory quarantine for seven (7) days in a Tourism Authority/ MOHWE approved transition/Quarantine Hotel at their cost.

Must be retested on day five (5) of quarantine.