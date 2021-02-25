34th Death Due To COVID-19 Recorded In St Lucia

St. Lucia (Press Release) – On Wednesday, February 24, 2021, the Ministry of Health and Wellness received confirmation of 7 new cases of COVID-19 from the Ezra Long Laboratory.

These results are from a batch of 27 samples taken during the period February 19 to February 23, 2021.

These samples were processed on February 23, 2021.

All of these seven individuals were seen at various community respiratory clinics where they were assessed and tested for COVID-19.

In-keeping with the national COVID-19 testing protocol, healthcare practitioners placed each of these individuals in home quarantine while awaiting the return of their test results.

Arrangements have been made to place them into isolation.

The contact tracing for these new cases is underway.

The new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 3149.

The Ministry of Health also received confirmation of the recovery of 134 individuals bringing the total number of active cases in country to date to 231.

Presently, one of the active cases is requiring critical care at the Respiratory Hospital.

Today the Ministry of Health also reports two COVID-19 related deaths bringing the total number of deaths in country to date to 34.

Death #33 is an 83 year old male from the Gros-Islet district with underlying medical illness who passed away while in care.

Death #34 is 76 year old male with underlying medical illness.

He was one of the critical patients in care at the Respiratory Hospital.

The Ministry of Health extends condolences to the families and loved ones of both of these

individuals.

The Ministry of Health encourages everyone to continue practicing the infection prevention and control measures to minimize the spread of COVID-19:

– Wash your hands during the day using soap and flowing water

– Wear a mask in public places and ensure it covers the mouth, chin and nose

– Maintain a physical distance from others

– Use a bleach solution to sanitize frequently touched surfaces and frequently handled objects

– Avoid contact with other people who have flu-like symptoms

– If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, keep away from others and seek medical care

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue providing updates to the public as new information becomes available.