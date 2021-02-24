You Are Here Home Sports Tiger Woods won’t face criminal charges for California crash

Wednesday, 24, February 2021

(NY DAILY NEWS) – Tiger Woods will not be criminally charged for Tuesday’s one-vehicle crash that shattered his legs.

The California sheriff overseeing the accident probe is calling it accidental.

“This is purely an accident,” said Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva on Wednesday, according to TMZ. “We do not contemplate any changes whatsoever in this crash. . . . This remains an accident. An accident is not a crime.”

But Woods isn’t out of the legal bunker entirely. Investigators have yet to determine whether he was on his cell phone at the time of the crash, which could be an infraction but not a crime.

Law enforcement officials did not do a blood test on Woods at the accident scene because he was showing no sign of impairment, according to reports.

