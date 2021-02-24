Surges in wind speed likely across SVG tonight along with showers

MET UPDATE

Mostly cloudy skies with hazy conditions spread across our islands today with occasional light rain and moderate showers with weak unstable conditions.

Surges in the wind speed are likely across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) tonight and Thursday morning.

Haze with varying intensity continues across SVG.

Fresh to occasionally strong (30 – 40 km/h) breeze from the east-north-east could gust near 50 km/h. Be alert in wind-exposed areas.

Slight reduction in speeds are likely by afternoon, with further reduction (25 – 35 km/h) late Friday; as a trough system approaches with a few scattered showers Saturday.

A fresh-strong breeze could gradually return by evening.

Moderate to occasionally rough sea-conditions, with easterly swells are expected across SVG over the next few days, ranging 1.5 – 2.2 m on western coasts and occasionally nearing 2.7 m on eastern coasts. Small-craft operators and sea-bathers should continue to exercise caution for above normal sea-swells and occasional gusty winds.