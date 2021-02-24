You Are Here Home Weather Surges in wind speed likely across SVG tonight along with showers

Surges in wind speed likely across SVG tonight along with showers

Admin - Wednesday, 24, February 2021 at 18:15

MET UPDATE

Mostly cloudy skies with hazy conditions spread across our islands today with occasional light rain and moderate showers with weak unstable conditions.

Surges in the wind speed are likely across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) tonight and Thursday morning.

Haze with varying intensity continues across SVG.

Fresh to occasionally strong (30 – 40 km/h) breeze from the east-north-east could gust near 50 km/h. Be alert in wind-exposed areas.

Slight reduction in speeds are likely by afternoon, with further reduction (25 – 35 km/h) late Friday; as a trough system approaches with a few scattered showers Saturday.

A fresh-strong breeze could gradually return by evening.

Moderate to occasionally rough sea-conditions, with easterly swells are expected across SVG over the next few days, ranging 1.5 – 2.2 m on western coasts and occasionally nearing 2.7 m on eastern coasts. Small-craft operators and sea-bathers should continue to exercise caution for above normal sea-swells and occasional gusty winds.

Related Posts

Less than 100 days before 2021 Hurricane Season, here are the names

Texas Stores run out of food, 7 million under boil water orders

Saharan dust expected to thicken across SVG Sunday night

Sowstorm headed for NYC, 10 inches expected on Thursday

At least 30 dead, millions without power in U.S. after extreme weather

Winter storm tightens grip in southern states

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *