LA SOUFRIÈRE BULLETIN # 35 FEBRUARY 24, 2021 8:00 PM

The camera set up at the La Soufrière Volcano was replaced.

There are plans in place to install a new seismic station at Bamboo Range on the eastern (Windward) side of the volcano. Equipment for installation is being prepared by the Seismic Research Centre and Soufrière Monitoring Unit Team.

Some maintenance work was done on the equipment installed at NEMO and this station is now fully operational.

NEMO staff will be conducting a drive through in the Rose Bank Community on Friday 26th February 2021. The purpose of this drive through is to update residents on the state of the La Soufrière Volcano, and to provide information on evacuation procedures and individual preparedness.

The National Emergency Management Organisation is reminding the public that no evacuation order or notice has been issued.

NEMO continues to appeal to the public to desist from visiting the La Soufrière Volcano, especially going into the crater, since doing so is extremely dangerous.

NEMO will continue to provide regular updates on all activities taking place at La Soufrière.