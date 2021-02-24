You Are Here Home Health Guinea Receives Ebola Vaccines To Tackle the Outbreak

Guinea Receives Ebola Vaccines To Tackle the Outbreak

Admin - Wednesday, 24, February 2021 at 17:13

(TELESUR) – On February 14, the authorities declared an Ebola outbreak in the country, after which they implemented strict epidemiological surveillance.

According to the authorities, Ebola vaccines sent by the World Health Organization (WHO) arrived in Guinea on Tuesday as the country battles with the first outbreak since the 2016 upsurge, the worse reported thus far.

“The vaccination uses the ‘ring strategy’ where all people who have come into contact with a confirmed Ebola patient are given the vaccine, as well as frontline and health workers,” the WHO remarked.

Moreover, the WHO Director-General recalled that “the last time Guinea faced an Ebola outbreak, vaccines were still being developed,” and the country is now in a better position to face the disease.

On February 14, the authorities declared an Ebola outbreak in the country, after which they implemented strict epidemiological surveillance.

Related Posts

Five questions on the Ebola outbreak in Guinea

Why The CDC is “Okay” With No Gloves To Administer Vaccines

Russia Reports The World’s First Cases Of Bird Flu In Humans

AIDS-FREE WORLD AND HIV LEGAL NETWORK RELEASE DELAYED IACHR REPORT

Guinea records first Ebola deaths since 2016

‘Gorilla Glue girl’ Tessica Brown undergoes surgery

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *