UK: 4th May 2021 Set As New Trial Date For David Ames

SFO RELEASE

Harlequin Group

On 17 February 2017, the SFO charged David Ames, chairman of the Harlequin Group of companies, with three counts of Fraud by Abuse of Position, contrary to section 1 of the Fraud Act 2006.

The charges were brought in relation to the activity that occurred between January 2010 and June 2015.

The SFO attended a case management hearing at Southwark Crown Court on 2 November 2020, at which HHJ Christopher Hehir set a new trial date of 4 May 2021.

Financial Services Compensation Scheme (“FSCS”)

Harlequin investors who invested via a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) following advice from an Independent Financial Advisor firm that is no longer trading, may be entitled to compensation from the FSCS. Further details can be found on FSCS’s website.

Omaya Beach Resort

The SFO is aware that the Harlequin Two Rivers development in the Dominican Republic is now being marketed as the Omaya Beach Resort and that investors are being offered the opportunity to re-invest.

Investors are strongly advised to seek independent legal advice if they are considering engagement of any kind.

Investors

The SFO would like to thank investors who completed a questionnaire. The online questionnaire is no longer available, however, investors who made investments during the period of January 2010 to June 2015 can register their details with the SFO at [email protected] . If you have any concerns about communicating via email please write to the following address:

The Witness / Victim Care Officer (HLM01)

Serious Fraud Office

2-4 Cockspur Street

London

SW1Y 5BS