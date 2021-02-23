Sixty-eight-year-old woman is Barbados 32nd COVID death

(Barbados Today) – A 68-year-old Barbadian woman passed away today, becoming the 32nd person to succumb to Covid-19 in Barbados. She had been on a ventilator at Harrison Point for the last 6 days, having been transferred there from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Lt Col. Hon. Jeffrey Bostic extends condolences to her grieving family. Describing the number of positive cases as, “unprecedented”, the Minister stressed, “the utmost importance of caution and safety protocols within the home and family setting.”

He also said, “this underscores the need for the national vaccination programme currently under way and our targeting of the elderly and most vulnerable persons. The vaccination programme will keep Barbadians safe and provide the mechanism for the full reopening of the economy.”

The Minister expressed satisfaction that the Best dos Santos Laboratory had cleared the backlog and was up to date in the processing of test results. This would allow the Ministry to get a better gauge of the numbers and their implications in order to set the policy for moving forward.