Italy: 200 coffins fall into sea after landslide

(Euro News) – Around 200 coffins have fallen into the Ligurian sea after parts of an Italian cemetery collapsed in a landslide.

The incident occurred on the cliffs of the northwestern coastal town of Camogli, around 20 kilometres south of Genoa.

Italy’s fire service has confirmed that no one else was injured in the landslide, which destroyed two chapels and brought metres of rocks down onto the shore.

Authorities have been working at the site since Monday with boats to recover the coffins, while access to the cemetery has been restricted.

Experts say there is no initial danger to other buildings in the vicinity.

The alarm was first raised by employees at the cemetery, who were restoring some of the pantheons and witnessed the collapse.