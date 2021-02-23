Guyana: 1 Arrested, 2 Being Sought, After Rape Of 98yro Woman

(INEWS GUYANA) – One person has been arrested while police are on the hunt for two other persons who allegedly raped a 98-year-old woman of Corentyne, Berbice.

The woman’s caregiver told police that at 07:30hrs today, she went to the home of the victim to wake her and to take her out.

The caregiver observed that the door was opened, which is unusual. This caused her to call out for the victim who responded that “them boys come in and beat her up and push their hand down her throat and choke her”.

The caregiver, in attending to the victim, observed that she was very traumatised. At this time she also noticed what appeared to be blood on the victim’s clothing and bedspread.

The caregiver immediately reported her suspicion via a call to the police after which she accompanied the victim to the Port Mourant Public Hospital (under police escort), where a medical was done.

The medical certificate confirmed suspicions.

Earlier this afternoon, one of the suspects was arrested and is in police custody assisting with investigations. The hunt is currently underway for two other suspects as the investigation continues.