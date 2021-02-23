You Are Here Home National Criminal Sentences Agreement Signed Between SVG And Cuba

An agreement to facilitate the repatriation of criminals to serve their sentences in their home country has been signed between St Vincent and the Grenadines and Cuba.

The agreement between the government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of Cuba regarding ‘Criminal Sentences’ was signed on Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 at Cabinet Room.

The signing ceremony saw this country’s Prime Minister, Dr Hon. Ralph Gonsalves and His Excellency Jose Manuel Leyva Ventura, Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to St. Vincent and the Grenadines declaring the humanitarian intent of the contract.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said, “this is a further deepening of relationship” between both countries regarding the execution of criminal sentences.

 The agreement facilitates the process of repatriation once a crime has been committed.  The Prime Minister however noted that this will be permitted only if the person gives consent to the process.

His Excellency Jose Manuel Leyva Ventura said, “this is a special moment for the people of Cuba,” with the signing of the Criminal Sentences Agreement between both countries and noted that this serves to strengthen the relationship between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of Cuba.

