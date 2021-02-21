St Lucia Records Death Number 32 From COVID-19

Press Release:– Today Sunday, February 21, 2021, the Ministry of Health and Wellness received confirmation from the Ezra Long Laboratory of the diagnosis of 57 new cases of COVID-19.

These results are from a batch of 268 samples taken during the period February 1 to February 17, 2021.

February 18, 2021: a total of 187 tests conducted with 55 positive samples, February 19, 2021: a total of 81 tests conducted with 2 positive samples.

Today confirmation was also received of the recovery of 141 individuals who were in care.

This brings the total number of active cases currently recorded in country to date to 428.

Two of the active cases presently require critical care at the Respiratory Hospital.

All of these individuals were seen at various community respiratory clinics where they were

assessed and tested for COVID-19.

In-keeping with the national COVID-19 testing protocol, healthcare practitioners placed each of these individuals in home quarantine while awaiting the return of their test results.

Arrangements have been made for the placement of these individuals into isolation.

The contact tracing for these new cases is underway. The new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 3135.

Today the Ministry of Health also reports one COVID-19 related death bringing the total

number of deaths in country to date to 32.

Death #32 is an 83-year-old male from the Anse La Raye district with an underlying medical illness.