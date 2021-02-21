Parents Are Calling For Most Of The Schools To Be Reopen

(By Ernesto Cooke) – Schools in St Vincent and the Grenadines will be open tomorrow for students doing SBA subjects, which involves a hands-on or practical component.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves says that the labs and other areas where students must use have been sanitised.

The Prime Minister says there is a call from parents for most of the schools to be reopened.

Gonsalves said they would in this upcoming week watch to see what the positivity rate is.

On January 15th, the Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation on the expert advice provided by the Ministry of Health and the Environment and, out of an abundance of caution, said that school would remain closed until further notice.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded five (5) new COVID-19 cases from samples collected on February 18th and 19th and processed at the MLU on Friday, February 19th.

Two (2) of the recent positive PCR results are from samples collected on February 18th, resulting in a total of four (4) cases for that day and a new positivity rate of 1.75%.

The remaining new positives are from three (3) PCR tests for samples taken on February 19th 2021. The total reported number of positive results for February 19th is five (5) from 265 tests or a positivity rate of 1.89%.

One thousand, five hundred and three (1503) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.