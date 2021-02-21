NZ: Young child found dead inside running washing machine

(stuff.co.no) – A preschool-aged child has died after they were found unresponsive in a running washing machine at a house in Christchurch.

A police spokesperson confirmed emergency services were called to an incident in the suburb of Hoon Hay about 5pm (local time) on Friday.

One person was injured and taken to hospital where they later died, the spokesperson said.



Stuff understands the child was found in a front-loading washing machine, which had been turned on.

“Police are making enquiries into the circumstances of the death and the coroner has been informed,” the police spokesperson said.

Police said the child’s death was not being treated as suspicious.

A large group of mourners were at the property on Sunday.