MET UPDATE: Persons with respiratory Issues should be prepared tonight

Saharan dust over the islands could create moderate-thick haze with poor visibility and air quality across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) tonight.

Persons with respiratory concerns should be prepared. Occasional light to moderate showers are also likely tonight into Monday morning, as weak unstable conditions across our islands.

Isolated showers could linger during the night and hazy conditions are expected to thin-out to moderate haze by Tuesday and slight haze Wednesday.

Occasional cloudy skies are likely near our Grenadine Islands during Wednesday, triggering few showers.

Moderate (near 20 km/h) east north-easterly breeze could increase (35 km/h) across our islands tonight/early Monday. Further increase (near 40 km/h) is likely during Monday night, with occasional gusts near 50 km/h are possible across the northern section of mainland St. Vincent.

Slight to moderate sea-conditions currently range 1.2 m – 1.5 m on western coasts and up to 2.0 m on eastern coasts of SVG with east north-easterly swells.

Swell heights could start rising Monday evening, nearing 1.8 on western coasts and 2.5 m on eastern coasts and easterly swells are expected by late Tuesday.

Small-craft operators and sea-bathers should be aware/exercise caution for poor visibility and air-quality with moderate-thick haze (thinning-out across SVG by mid-week) and expected rise in sea-swells.