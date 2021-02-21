2 New COVID Cases, Total Recoveries 835

St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded two (2) new COVID-19 cases from samples collected and processed on February 20th and 21st. One (1) case is a new positive PCR result from fifty-eight (58) samples processed so far for February 20th, resulting in a positivity rate of 1.72%.

The other new positive is from a rapid antigen test taken today, February 21st. At the time of preparation of this release, there was no additional information on samples received and processed for February 21st.

Thirty-two (32) persons were cleared bringing the number of total recoveries to eight hundred and thirty-five (835).

Six hundred and sixty-four (664) cases remain active and six (6) persons with COVID-19 have died. One thousand, five hundred and five (1505) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is reminded to wear a facial covering, physically distance, sanitize hands and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.