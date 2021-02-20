St Lucia Records 240 New COVID Cases, 3 More Related Deaths

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has announced confirmation of 240 new cases of COVID-19.

In addition, a press release from the Ministry on Friday indicated that this country has recorded three more COVID-19 related deaths.

The press release is reproduced below:

The Ministry of Health and Wellness today Friday February 19, 2021, received confirmation from the Ezra Long Laboratory of 240 new cases of COVID-19.

These results are from a batch of 663 tests that were conducted on samples that were taken over the period February 1 to February 16, 2021.

Today confirmation was also received of the recovery of 79 individuals that were in care. This brings to 395 the total number of active cases currently in country.

Two of the active cases are presently in critical care at the Respiratory Hospital.

All of these individuals were seen at various respiratory clinics where they were assessed and tested for COVID-19.

They were placed in home quarantine by health care practitioners while awaiting the return of their COVID-19 test results in-keeping with the testing protocols for COVID-19.

Arrangements have since been made to place all of these individuals into isolation.

The contact tracing team is undertaking investigations to identify the contacts of these confirmed cases.

The new cases now bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 2860.

The Ministry of Health also reports three COVID-19 related deaths.

This brings the total number of deaths in country to date to 28.

Death #26 is a 52 year old female from the Gros-Islet district with underlying medical illnesses.

Death #27 is a 36 year old female from the Castries district with underlying medical illnesses.

Death #28 is an 81 year old male from the Castries district with underlying medical illnesses.

The Ministry of Health expresses condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones.

The Ministry of Health encourages all to continue practicing the infection prevention and control measures to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Frequently wash hands your with flowing water and soap

Wear a mask when in public places and ensure it covers the mouth, nose and chin

Maintain a distance from others wherever possible

Use a bleach solution to sanitize frequently touched surfaces and frequently handled objects

Avoid contact with other people who have flu-like symptoms

If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, it is important to keep away from others and to urgently seek medical care at your closest community respiratory clinic for assessment.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue providing updates to the public as new information becomes available.