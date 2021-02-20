Five questions on the Ebola outbreak in Guinea

How concerned are you by this new Ebola outbreak?

With all epidemic responses, it is important to be calm and focused. This is, however, Ebola and that is always concerning. This is why we have mobilised a team of some of MSF’s most experienced Ebola specialists who will travel to Guinea as soon as the administrative and visa processes allow. We may find that this is a small outbreak – easy to control and contain – or we may find that the problem is bigger and more complex.

What needs to happen at the start of an Ebola response?

First of all, you need a clear picture of the problem. An epidemiological surveillance team, with one MSF epidemiologist included, departed Monday 15 February for the affected areas of N’Zerekore and Gouéké, in the far south of the country. They have started to do the epidemiological surveillance work, but we do not yet have full clarity about what we are facing.

Then there are a series of key basic things that have to be done rapidly and well:

contact tracing (identifying all people who have been in contact with someone who has Ebola, in order to be able to monitor their health and stop that chain of transmission);

having medical facilities with the right set-up for isolating and treating Ebola patients;

ensuring there are safe funeral practices for anyone who dies of Ebola or suspected Ebola;

passing good, clear, health education information;

making sure there is a good triage set-up in all health facilities, to minimise the chances of Ebola having knock-on consequences on the rest of the health system; and

above all else, community engagement.

Community engagement is particularly vital. You need to invest time and energy in talking – and listening – to the communities in affected areas. You need to adapt the response according to what they say, and you need them to adapt to the risks of Ebola. It has to be a two-way conversation.