You Are Here Home National 5 New COVID Cases Recorded – Total Recoveries 803

5 New COVID Cases Recorded – Total Recoveries 803

Admin - Saturday, 20, February 2021 at 20:59

St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded five (5) new COVID-19 cases from samples collected on February 18th and 19th and processed at the MLU on Friday, February 19th. Two (2) of the new positive PCR results are from samples collected on February 18th, resulting in a total of four (4) cases for that day and a new positivity rate of 1.75%.

The remaining new positives are from three (3) PCR tests for samples taken on February 19th 2021. The total reported number of positive results for February 19th is now five (5) from 265 tests or a positivity rate of 1.89%.

Thirty-five (35) persons were cleared bringing the number of total recoveries to eight hundred and three (803). Six hundred and ninety-four (694) cases remain active and six (6) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, five hundred and three (1503) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is reminded to wear a facial covering, physically distance, sanitize hands and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Related Posts

Orange Alert As Dangerous Dust Plume Affects SVG This Weekend

SVG Records 4 New Cases, Recoveries 768, Total Recorded Cases 1498

La Soufriere volcano: Strong venting, steaming from new dome

Pace Development St Vincent Vehemently Denies Allegations In Recent Report

Government To Recruit Additional Nurses To Administer Vaccines

Debrah Halbich Of Indian Bay Is The Latest Super Six Jackpot Winner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *