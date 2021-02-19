SVG Records 4 New Cases, Recoveries 768, Total Recorded Cases 1498

St. Vincent and the Grenadines registered four (4) new COVID-19 cases from tests done on February 18th and 19th. Two (2) of the new positive PCR results were recorded for February 18th from two hundred and twenty-seven (227), resulting in a positivity rate of 0.88%.

Two (2) are positive COVID-19 rapid antigen tests for persons seeking care today, February 19th 2021. There have been no other reported positive results for February 19th so far.

Ten (10) persons were cleared bringing the number of total recoveries to seven hundred and sixty-eight (768). Seven hundred and twenty-four (724) cases remain active and six (6) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, four hundred and ninety-eight (1498) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is reminded to wear a facial covering, physically distance, sanitize hands and vaccinate to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.