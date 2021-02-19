St Vincent Winners Named In Campari Whatsapp & Win promotion

Caribbean Region: Campari’s Caribbean operations, has named the winners of its Campari Whatsapp and Win promotion for the region.

The promotion, which extended through the holiday season gave the brand’s consumers the chance to win a share of over USD $24,000 in cash, as well as instant prizes. Campari’s Whatsapp and Win promotion ended on December 31st, with the grand draw in (St. Vincent) following in January 2021.

(St. Vincent’s) winners are Tyron Alexander, Chaz Toby and Pauline Haywood. To enter, consumers purchased a Campari 750ml or 1L sized bottle format, with specially marked “Whatsapp to Win’ neck hangers. Instant prizes included Campari Tote bags, mugs, stadium cups, cooler bags and mobile phone credit.

“I am excited and very happy to have won the promotion. A big thank you to Campari for allowing me to start the year on a positive note”, shared Alexander

“Over the holiday season our consumers in Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago, St. Lucia, St. Vincent & The Grenadines and Grenada entered to win a share of US $24,000.

We thought it fitting to tailor the promotion to a digital platform to limit consumer exposure and physical interaction during the ongoing global pandemic.

We are pleased to have spread some well-needed cheer over the season. The response across the region has been tremendous and we congratulate all our winners,” shared Pavel Smith, Campari’s Marketing Manager for the Caribbean.

Campari is distributed in (St. Vincent and The Grenadines) by Coreas Distribution Limited, and brand consumers must be 18 years or older to drink, and are asked to drink responsibly.