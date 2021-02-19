Pace Development St Vincent Vehemently Denies Allegations In Recent Report

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 19, 2021

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Pace Developments St. Vincent Inc. is aware of allegations made on a recent social media blog regarding a Black Sands project and receiving 300 Million of investors’ monies. We vehemently deny these allegations; as they are false.

We wish to make it patently clear that Pace Developments St. Vincent Inc. has never been contacted by any authorities, investigators, accounting or legal firms with respect to these allegations. Pace Developments St. Vincent Inc. will vigorously defend its reputation against these baseless falsehoods.

Pace Developments St. Vincent Inc., is a company which prides itself on integrity in its business dealings. We want the Vincentian public to understand that we remain committed to being a respectable employer on the Island, while supporting the local economy, and constructing a world-class facility.

Pace Developments St. Vincent Inc. will continue to work on the project, with the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and its people, as we all strive to develop a tourist destination of the highest standard.

Due to the Covid-19 ravaging global pandemic, Pace Developments St. Vincent Inc. has attempted to balance construction progress with the health and safety of our employees, by implementing COVID safety protocols to keep the project moving forward.

Pace Developments St. Vincent Inc.