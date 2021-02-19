La Soufriere volcano: Strong venting, steaming from new dome

(LoopNewsCaribbean) – Fresh photographs of the ongoing effusive eruption at La Soufriere volcano have been taken by volcanologist Dr Thomas Christopher.

In several of the photos posted via the UWI Seismic Research Centre, the captions noted low cloud cover and strong venting from the new dome where it is interacting with the old dome obscured views of the western side of the new dome yesterday.

At one point after making the long trek to the summit, the low cloud cover and the venting completely obscured the view inside of the crater.

However, the low cloud cover eventually lifted and the new dome was able to be seen.

There was strong venting from the new dome and steaming where it is interacting with the old dome.

Earlier this week, Dr Christopher did state the team planned to visit the summit to continue observations on its growth.