Government To Recruit Additional Nurses To Administer Vaccines

Additional nurses will be recruited to boost the Ministry of Health’s capacity to administer vaccines across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister of Health Hon. St. Clair Prince, who made the disclosure during the weekly COVID-19 update.

“We understand that our healthcare workers are overwhelmed, as COVID-19 has challenged even the most robust healthcare systems, as such; we are currently recruiting additional nurses to support the existing teams”.

The additional persons will strengthen the capacity to administer vaccines across the country and will also help with making contact with the persons awaiting test results at home, or in other Government appointed locations.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines registered twenty (20) COVID-19 cases from tests done between January 19 to February 17, 2021.

Seven hundred and thirty (730) cases remain active and six (6) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, four hundred and ninety-four (1494) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.