Debrah Halbich Of Indian Bay Is The Latest Super Six Jackpot Winner

(By Ernesto Cooke) – Debra Halbich of Indian Bay is the latest winner in the Windward islands Super Six Jackpot game.

The businesswoman won the jackpot totalling $210,000 Eastern Caribbean dollars by matching all six numbers.

The winning numbers were 2, 9, 11, 12, 18, 28.

Halbich, who collected her winnings of $210,000 on Friday morning, said she did not have much to say at this time.

Super Six Lottery game is played in all four Windward Islands.

Manager of NLA McGregor Sealey said he did not have much advice for Mrs Halbich since the family has been in business for many years.

“ I think they would know how to spend this money wisely,” Sealy said.