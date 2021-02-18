St Vincent Records 20 New COVID-19 Cases, Total 758 Recoveries

St. Vincent and the Grenadines registered twenty (20) COVID-19 cases from tests done between January 19 to February 17, 2021.

The results of nineteen (19) positive rapid antigen tests done between January 19th and February 14th at a flu clinic were submitted today February 18, 2021.

One (1) new positive PCR result was recorded for February 17th bringing that day’s total to six (6) new COVID-19 cases.

The positivity rate for February 17th is now 3.5%

Twenty-two (22) persons were cleared bringing the number of total recoveries to seven hundred and fifty-eight (758).

Seven hundred and thirty (730) cases remain active and six (6) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, four hundred and ninety-four (1494) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is reminded to wear a facial covering, physically distance, sanitize hands and vaccinate to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.