You Are Here Home National St Vincent Records 20 New COVID-19 Cases, Total 758 Recoveries

St Vincent Records 20 New COVID-19 Cases, Total 758 Recoveries

Admin - Thursday, 18, February 2021 at 23:04

St. Vincent and the Grenadines registered twenty (20) COVID-19 cases from tests done between January 19 to February 17, 2021.

The results of nineteen (19) positive rapid antigen tests done between January 19th and February 14th at a flu clinic were submitted today February 18, 2021.

One (1) new positive PCR result was recorded for February 17th bringing that day’s total to six (6) new COVID-19 cases.

The positivity rate for February 17th is now 3.5%

Twenty-two (22) persons were cleared bringing the number of total recoveries to seven hundred and fifty-eight (758).

Seven hundred and thirty (730) cases remain active and six (6) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, four hundred and ninety-four (1494) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is reminded to wear a facial covering, physically distance, sanitize hands and vaccinate to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Related Posts

International Fraud Investigation Leads To Disputed Luxury Resort In SVG

Reduce Fuel Prices Could Affect Salaries Of Teachers, Police And Others

St Vincent Records 12 New C-19 Cases,104 Recoveries

C-19 Jab Would Be The Largest Vaccination Exercise Undertaken In SVG

CCTV System Assisted In Providing Evidence To Close 28 Cases

Owia Resident And Coast Guard Officer Junior Baptiste Admitted To The Bar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *