You Are Here Home Weather Saharan dust expected to thicken across SVG Sunday night

Saharan dust expected to thicken across SVG Sunday night

Admin - Thursday, 18, February 2021 at 21:23

The Western Atlantic High-Pressure System continues to dominate conditions across our islands; pumping fresh to strong (`~ 30  45 km/h) east north-easterly trades, gusting near 50 km/h at times.

Be alert in wind-exposed areas…Surges in the wind-flow occasionally push cloud patches with scattered showers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

A general reduction in wind speeds (`~ 20  35 km/h) can be expected during the weekend, with an east south-easterly turn and moisture trailing a trough system to increase the chance for showers across SVG, Saturday night and during Sunday.

Meanwhile, a patch of Saharan dust is expected to thicken across our islands towards Sunday evening/night…Persons with respiratory concerns should be aware.

Moderate to occasionally rough sea-conditions across our islands range 1.5 m – 2.0 m on western coasts and 2.0 m – 3.0 m on eastern coasts with east north-easterly swells…Small-craft operators and sea-bathers should be prepared…Gradual fall in swell heights could start Friday evening and slight to moderate (1.2 – 2.0 m) sea-conditions are expected across SVG by Saturday evening.

 Reduced visibility and air-quality are likely with moderate haze becoming thick by Sunday eveningSmall-craft operators and sea-bathers should be aware/exercise caution.

Related Posts

Texas Stores run out of food, 7 million under boil water orders

Sowstorm headed for NYC, 10 inches expected on Thursday

At least 30 dead, millions without power in U.S. after extreme weather

Winter storm tightens grip in southern states

Fall in temperatures may be noticeable across SVG Tuesday night

More Saharan Dust To Affect SVG

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *