Saharan dust expected to thicken across SVG Sunday night

The Western Atlantic High-Pressure System continues to dominate conditions across our islands; pumping fresh to strong (`~ 30 – 45 km/h) east north-easterly trades, gusting near 50 km/h at times.

Be alert in wind-exposed areas…Surges in the wind-flow occasionally push cloud patches with scattered showers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

A general reduction in wind speeds (`~ 20 – 35 km/h) can be expected during the weekend, with an east south-easterly turn and moisture trailing a trough system to increase the chance for showers across SVG, Saturday night and during Sunday.

Meanwhile, a patch of Saharan dust is expected to thicken across our islands towards Sunday evening/night…Persons with respiratory concerns should be aware.

Moderate to occasionally rough sea-conditions across our islands range 1.5 m – 2.0 m on western coasts and 2.0 m – 3.0 m on eastern coasts with east north-easterly swells…Small-craft operators and sea-bathers should be prepared…Gradual fall in swell heights could start Friday evening and slight to moderate (1.2 – 2.0 m) sea-conditions are expected across SVG by Saturday evening.

Reduced visibility and air-quality are likely with moderate haze becoming thick by Sunday evening…Small-craft operators and sea-bathers should be aware/exercise caution.