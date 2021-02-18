Man Charged With Beating 60yro woman of South Rivers with board

Vibert Horne, a 43 year old labourer of South Rivers was arrested and charged with assault on 16.02.2021.

According to investigations, the Accused allegedly assaulted a 60-year-old babysitter of South Rivers by beating her about her body with a piece of board causing actual bodily harm.

The incident occurred at South Rivers on 27.01.2021. The Accused man is expected to appear before the Magistrate Court to answer the charge.

Meanwhile

Police have arrested and charged Reynold Ledger, a 43-year-old labourer of Glenside with the offence of theft on 16.02.2021.

Investigations carried out revealed that the Accused man allegedly stole sixteen (16) holes of dasheen valued at $25.00 ECC and one (1) bunch of green bananas valued at $15.00 ECC; the property of a 75 years old farmer of Cane End.

The goods were stolen at Glenside between 11:45 am on 12.02.2021 and 4:00 pm on 16.02.2021.

The Accused man is expected to appear before the Magistrate Court to answer the charge.