Keep More Money in Your Pocket with the Sagicor CariCARE Card

(PR) – At a time when individuals and families are doing their best to sure up their finances following the period of economic downturn and uncertainty created by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sagicor is encouraging its clients to make full use of the savings and financial benefits provided by the company’s CariCARE card.

Given to each Sagicor health insurance client, the main benefit of the CariCARE card is that it allows cardholders to keep more of their hard-earned money in their pocket, thanks to the company’s real time claims auto-adjudication process. When visiting any medical service provider that recognises Sagicor as an insurance partner, clients simply need to present their valid card at the point of sale, resulting in them only being required to pay their “portion” of the cost, with Sagicor taking care of the rest.

“The alternative that is traditionally available in the market, is for individuals to pay upfront and in full for medical, dental or vision care services, complete and submit a paper claim, wait until that claim has been processed and a reimbursement cheque delivered,” said Susan Boyea, Sagicor’s Vice President – Group Insurance.

“Thanks to the CariCARE card and our auto-adjudication process, our clients and their dependents no longer have to worry about paying upfront for these services and then having to wait for reimbursement from us. Once they present their card and the service provider confirms they are a valid Sagicor medical insurance client, they are only required to pay their portion of the final bill, thereby keeping more money in their pockets,” she explained.

However, the benefits do not end there, with Boyea further indicating that Sagicor health insureds also have access to medical care in international jurisdictions via the company’s overseas medical intermediary. “Our clients and their dependents can rest assured that their health insurance coverage includes overseas medical care, should it become necessary, such as in emergency situations”, stated the Vice President.

“Sagicor’s coverage and support to our clients via our Group Health Plans is second to none,” said Donald Austin, CEO of Sagicor Life Eastern Caribbean Inc (SLECI), “The CariCARE card is one of the cornerstones on which the plan is built and it means that our clients can manage their health needs and those of their families confidently, knowing that Sagicor is standing behind them.

The support provided by CariCARE is offered to anyone within our Group Health Plans. Additionally, our plans are designed to meet the needs of small and medium/larger businesses, so it’s possible for you to be able to access Sagicor and CariCARE coverage no matter the size of the organisation in which you work.”