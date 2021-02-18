International Fraud Investigation Leads To Disputed Luxury Resort In SVG

(By Ernesto Cooke) – There is currently an intense money hunt in Norway, Switzerland, Canada – and now the Caribbean – to find out where some 300 million dollars, which were loans from, among other things, Northern Norwegian investors.

According to investigators, the investments were earmarked for insurance cases in Canada.

According to investigators, it seems that a large part has ended up in the controversial Black Sands Resort project in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The money they said was moved via various transactions in several foreign companies.

Investigators say the project was restarted in January 2020 after a series of delays – partly due to finances.

Investigations underway

Ronald Tuft and Petter Kloster are looking for money in the Bluecore system, where there are also Northern Norwegian investors.

The law firm Ernst & Young has been requested, with the support of Steinar Myrland and Martin Andresen, on behalf of around 50 Northern Norwegian investors who have invested in KBR and True Blue.

Lawyer Carl Christiansen represents a Northern Norwegian grouping that is looking for money in the KBR system.

Police are investigating Per-Erik Karlsson’s report on behalf of the two former partners and tennis partners – Christian Ruud and Ola Bentzen.

According to investigators, a Canadian Lawyer related to Pace Developers has been a point of contact on traffic damage cases in KBR and Black Sands.

The Resort

It is unclear when the villas at the resort project at Peter’s Hope will be completed, despite assurances in January 2020 that the first of three phases would have been completed by June 2020.

The exterior plastering has been completed, and the workers are now on the inside of the villas completing the plastering on the inside, after which the windows will be put in place, and the doors hung.

As that work progresses, they are also doing some exterior work relative to the driveways and the roads and some retaining walls on the outside.

The 140-acre plot was purchased from the Government for only NOK 20 million (XCD 7 million). The luxury resort’s total construction cost is reported to be 60-65 million US dollars – well over half a billion Norwegian kroner.