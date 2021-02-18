International Cricket to return to Caribbean, CWI confirms Sri Lanka Tour

(Cricket West Indies)—Cricket West Indies (CWI) today confirmed the all-format International tour between West Indies and Sri Lanka starting in March, signalling the return of international cricket to the Caribbean.

The two teams will play three (3) T20Is, three (3) One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and two (2) Test matches in a bio-secure environment in Antigua from Wednesday, March 3 to Friday, April 2.

The T20I Series will create history as the first official International matches to be played by the West Indies Men’s team at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) and the first West Indies Men’s T20Is to be played in Antigua since 2013.

As reigning ICC T20 World Cup champions, West Indies will use these matches as important preparation for the defence of their T20 World Cup title which is scheduled to be held in India later this year.

The CG Insurance ODI Series will played at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium on March 10, 12 and 14 — with the third being a day/night encounter.

The CG Insurance ODIs form part of the ICC Super League and these three matches provide the opportunity for West Indies to secure their first points as the team tries to qualify automatically for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

Captain of the victorious West Indies T20 cricket team Darren Sammy will have the cricket stadium in his native Saint Lucia renamed in his honour.

Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister Dr. Kenny Anthony made the announcement Tuesday afternoon at a welcome home reception for Sammy and fellow Saint Lucian Johnson Charles.