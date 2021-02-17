Woman robbed, beaten by PH taxi criminals in Trinidad

The woman told police she entered a gold coloured vehicle along High Street, San Fernando at around 4pm.

A man was seated in the front passenger seat.

As the driver proceeded, police said, the male passenger said there was an accident in Debe and traffic was diverted to Woodland.

However, on reaching the M2Ring Road the male passenger jumped over to the back seat and ordered the woman to hand over her valuables.

The woman was robbed of cash, jewelry and cellphone.

She was then pushed out of the vehicle near an unfinished housing development, police said.

The woman made her way to the La Romaine police post where she reported the incident.

San Fernando CID officers led by corporal Mohammed conducted enquiries.

PCs Sujeet Ramcharan and Williams conducted a search of the area but the suspects were not found.

TRINIDAD EXPRESS