Two Charged With Theft Of Musical Items From Arnos Vale Pastor

Police Report

On 13.02.2021, David Sam, a 43-year-old Guardsman of Sion Hill was arrested and charged with unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm on a 28-year-old plumber of the same address, by striking him on his forehead with a stone. The incident occurred at Roseau on 07.02.2021.

The Accused appeared before the Magistrate Court on 15.02.2021 to answer the charge.

(2)

Police have arrested and jointly charged Romano Jackson, a 32-year-old chauffeur of Fairbaine Pasture and Jeffery Grant, a 20 years old labourer of Fair Hall with the theft of a number of musical items valued $4,4000.00 ECC; the property of a 61-year-old Pastor of Arnos Vale. The items were stolen between 9:30 pm on 12.01.2021 and 5:30 am on 13.01.2021 at Arnos Vale.

(3)

Grant was further charged with the offences of damage to property and theft. The accused allegedly damaged one (1) rear left door glass value $300.00 ECC and one (1) car visor valued $150.00 ECC of motor vehicle PU 569 by smashing same with a ratchet.

In addition, he was charged with the theft of one (1) black Pioneer touch screen deck valued at $1450.00 ECC; $5040.00 ECC in cash and an unknown quantity of coins stolen from motor vehicle PU 569.

The property of a 33 years old customs broker of Richmond Hill. The incidents occurred between 10:00pm on 13.01.2021 and 7:30am on 14.01.2021 at Richmond Hill.

The Accused men are expected to appear before the Calliaqua Magistrate Court to answer to the charges.