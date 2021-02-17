You Are Here Home National St Vincent Records 12 New C-19 Cases,104 Recoveries

Admin - Wednesday, 17, February 2021 at 23:04

St. Vincent and the Grenadines registered seven (7) new COVID-19 cases from 212 samples taken on February 16th, representing a positivity rate of 3.3%.

Five (5) new COVID-19 cases have been reported so far for February 17th. The positivity rate for February 14th remains at 5% and February 15th at 2.4%.

One hundred and four (104) persons were cleared bringing the number of total recoveries to seven hundred and thirty-six (736).

Seven hundred and thirty-two (732) cases remain active and six (6) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, four hundred and seventy-four (1474) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is reminded to wear a facial covering, physically distance, sanitize hands and vaccinate to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

