Sowstorm headed for NYC, 10 inches expected on Thursday

Admin - Wednesday, 17, February 2021 at 21:30

(NY DAILY NEWS) – Shovels and snow blowers will be working overtime on Thursday as the broken-record forecast calls for up to 10 inches of snow in the New York City area, where residents are still dodging slushy puddles from the last major storm.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for the city and the surrounding area ahead of 6 to 10 inches of snow arriving Thursday.

The white stuff is expected to start falling across the five boroughs early in the day and continue throughout the morning and afternoon, before mixing with sleet and rain by Thursday night, according to AccuWeather.

The evening commute is expected to be treacherous. The snow could change over to rain along the coast.

The rain and slushy mix will taper off by Friday afternoon, forecasters said. The high will be 36 degrees. Saturday and Sunday are expected to be sunny and cold with highs of 34 degrees.

It was only Tuesday that temperatures reached 50 degrees in some local areas, and snow mounds and icicles began to disappear.

The month started with a snow spectacular that dumped more than 17 inches on Central Park. That storm was the biggest since 2016, when Mother Nature buried the park under 27 inches of snow.

Meanwhile, millions are still without power after a winter storm brought snow and icy conditions to Texas on Monday.

The Lone Star State faced historic cold temperatures, with Dallas dipping down to -2 degrees Tuesday. The freezing temperatures and power outages are expected to linger for a few days, officials said.

