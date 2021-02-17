Prince Philip, 99, taken to hospital after ‘feeling unwell’

(NY DAILY NEWS) – Britain’s Prince Philip was taken to a hospital Tuesday evening after “feeling unwell,” royal officials said in a statement.
The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to London’s King Edward VII Hospital as “a precautionary measure” on the advice of his doctor, according to Buckingham Palace.
Officials did not immediately provide any details, but palace sources told the BBC that it was not an emergency admission and that the issue did not appear to be related to coronavirus. Philip was expected to remain hospitalized for a few days for “observation and rest,” according to the palace statement.
The notoriously private Duke of Edinburgh has been mostly out of the spotlight since he retired from royal duties in 2017. He and his wife of more than seven decades have been staying at Windsor Castle amid an ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in the U.K.
