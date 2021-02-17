Nine-year-old amongst the latest COVID deaths in Barbados

The new cases include results of samples from over a 12-day period, as the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory works to reduce the backlog created by the temporary use of manual extraction in the processing of samples.

The laboratory conducted 1,251 tests on Monday.

Thirty-eight persons recovered and were discharged from isolation. There are now 731 active cases on the island.

Three COVID-19 deaths were recorded – a 74-year-old woman from a nursing home; an 88-year-old woman with comorbidities; and a nine-year-old child.

The nine year-old passed away at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Sunday. Their deaths bring the death toll from the virus to 28

The 126 cases comprise 58 women and 68 men. Of these, 125 are Barbadians and one is a non-national.

The total number of persons diagnosed as positive at Her Majesty’s Prisons Dodds is 363. Of these, 361 have recovered and the remaining two inmates are included in the active cases.

Barbados has recorded 2,457 confirmed cases – 1,090 females and 1,367 males – and 1,698 persons have recovered.

Since February 2020, the public health laboratory has completed 115,813 tests. (BGIS)