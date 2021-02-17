You Are Here Home News Ministry Inviting Persons To Utilise Three Packaging Houses

Ministry Inviting Persons To Utilise Three Packaging Houses

Admin - Wednesday, 17, February 2021 at 12:26

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour is inviting persons interested in utilizing the following three packaging houses for the purpose of packaging and distribution of agricultural produce:

 • Langley Park Palletization Center

• Lauders Agro-processing Center

• La Croix Palletization Center

Interested parties are required to submit applications in writing to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, at the following address: -Ms Nerissa Gittens Permanent Secretary Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries Rural Transformation, Industry & Labour Kingstown St. Vincent Tel: 784-456-1410 / 456-1111 Ext. 311 Email: agriculturemail.gov.vc

