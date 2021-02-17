You Are Here Home Crime Man Shot And Killed In Fair Hall

Man Shot And Killed In Fair Hall

Admin - Wednesday, 17, February 2021 at 20:22

A man was shot and killed on Wednesday 17th February 2021 in the Fair Hall community. According to reports, the man was shot and killed by an unknown assailant.

The shooting took place sometime around 7 pm. Residents in the community said they heard about four to five shots, the police were unable to verify that information at press time.

The individual goes by the alias ” Menace”. Police are currently on the scene. This would be the third individual to die by way of the gun for 2021.

We will update

