Man Shot And Killed In Fair Hall

A man was shot and killed on Wednesday 17th February 2021 in the Fair Hall community. According to reports, the man was shot and killed by an unknown assailant.

The shooting took place sometime around 7 pm. Residents in the community said they heard about four to five shots, the police were unable to verify that information at press time.

The individual goes by the alias ” Menace”. Police are currently on the scene. This would be the third individual to die by way of the gun for 2021.

