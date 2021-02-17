LA SOUFRIÈRE BULLETIN # 33 FEBRUARY 17, 2021 12:00 PM

All monitoring data indicate that the ongoing effusion (outflow) of magma onto the crater floor continues.

The overall rate of growth since onset of dome growth is approximately 1.9 cubic metres per second. There are no clear indications that the activity is either increasing or decreasing in intensity, but there are periodic changes in the rate at which dome growth is occurring.

Measurements of the gas emissions (releases) from the new dome, as well as a preliminary visual inspection of rock samples collected from the dome is indicative of new magmatic material from depth, contributing to the lava extrusion now taking place in the crater.

There is a clear gas plume (column/cloud/trail)from the dome that is damaging the vegetation in the summit areas on the south-west of the volcano.

NEMO staff will be conducting a drive through in the Colonaire Community on Friday 19th February 2021. The purpose of this drive through is to update residents on the state of the La Soufrière Volcano, and to provide information on evacuation procedures and individual preparedness.

The National Emergency Management Organisation is reminding the public that no evacuation order or notice has been issued.

NEMO continues to appeal to the public to desist from visiting the La Soufrière Volcano, especially going into the crater, since doing so is extremely dangerous.

NEMO will continue to provide regular updates on all activities taking place at La Soufriere.