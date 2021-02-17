Facebook bans Australians from viewing or sharing news content

“It has left us facing a stark choice: attempt to comply with a law that ignores the realities of this relationship, or stop allowing news content on our services in Australia. With a heavy heart, we are choosing the latter.”

Nine, which is the publisher of this site, said it was “unreasonable behaviour”.

“It is unfortunate Facebook have taken this position and it will indeed inhibit us from sharing our quality news and information with Australians.

Nobody benefits from this decision as Facebook will now be a platform for misinformation to rapidly spread without balance. This action proves again their monopoly position and unreasonable behaviour,” a spokesperson said.